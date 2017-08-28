From Minnesota To Russia And Down To Trinidad

Monday, August 28

Charlie Parr spent many years working with the homeless population across Northern Minnesota while playing music at night. His experiences during that time formed the basis for a rich body of songs, including those featured on his new release, Dog we’ll hear selections from that effort on this episode of the show along with music from the debut release by Wichita’s Haymakers.

Tuesday, August 29

Gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello is back with a new effort. Titled Seekers and Finders, the album is in tune with the veteran band’s wild, eclectic style. Listen for music from Gogol Bordello on this episode.

Wednesday, August 30

We’ll preview our September featured artists, Gov’t Mule and Damien Jurado.

Thursday, August 31

We celebrate Trinidad Independence Day in conjunction with Global Village and Night Train with selections that spotlight calypso, soca, steel drum and other music from and inspired by Trinidad.