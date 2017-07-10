Mongolia’s Naadam Fest & Bastille Day Specials, African Women, Accordions & Music Of South Africa

Monday, July 10

Global Village marks birthdays of the legendary Mavis Staples (with music from the new All Star Concert Celebration release), hard bop trumpeter Lee Morgan (with his hit, "The Sidewinder") and world and fusion banjoist Bela Fleck. Plus the African Jazz Pioneers with their pioneering township jazz sound as the show continues its 10th anniversary feature of music from South African – and the latest from Nordic folk group Sver, Malian great Oumou Sangare, and Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen’s tribure to drummer Art Blakey.

Tuesday, July 11

Global Village marks the centuries-old Mongolian festival of Naadam, which begins today, with a Mongolian music festival of its own. We’ll explore traditional singing and instruments along with contemporary bands fusing those traditions with a wide array of different influences, from symphony orchestras to classic rock. Among the artists featured are Anda Union, Egschiglen, Hangaai, Tuvan artists Ondar and Yat-Kha, and music from the recent groundbreaking compilation, An Anthology of Mongolian Khoomii.

Wednesday, July 12

Global Village features music from African women from all across the continent – including Nigeria’s Lijadu Sisters, Western Sahara’s Aziza Brahim, Mauritania’s Noura Mint Seymali, Les Amazones de Guinee, and for the July Music of South Africa feature, Mama Africa by Miriam Makeba.

Thursday, July 13

A squeezebox extravaganza this time in the Global Village with artists and bands from Italy, Serbia, Argentina, Russia, France and more that feature accordions and related instruments. Among the artists featured, the Celtic band Solas , Berlin’s 17 Hippies, new tango group the Pablo Ziegler Quintet, Russia’s Trio Voronezh, and Italian accordionist Filippo Gambetta.

Friday, July 14

Global Village celebrates Bastille Day with a show devoted to music from France. Along with traditional music and musette, the show highlights French world music groups, and artists from different corners of the world, often former French colonies, who now call France home. Among the performers featured – Lo’Jo, Paris Combo, Kanda Bongo Man, Manu Dibango, Bibi Tanga, and Maurice el Medioni.

(Strange Currency will also have a Bastille Day Special tonight.)