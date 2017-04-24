Months After Nomination, Sonny Perdue Confirmed As Ag Secretary

By 13 hours ago
  • As governor of Georgia, Sonny Perdue visited the U.S. Embassy in Uruguay in 2010.
    As governor of Georgia, Sonny Perdue visited the U.S. Embassy in Uruguay in 2010.
    USEMBASSY_MONTEVIDEO / FLICKR

The nation has a new agriculture secretary.

The U.S. Senate on Monday voted to confirm former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to lead the Department of Agriculture. He takes over a department that was without a top boss for three months after former secretary Tom Vilsack resigned. Vilsack served the entire eight years of the Obama administration (one of the longest-serving agriculture secretaries in recent decades).

Perdue was widely supported by the nation’s largest farm groups. Many environmental groups remain skeptical of his roots in agribusiness. Before serving two terms as governor of Georgia, Perdue served in the Georgia state Senate. He has a long career operating agribusiness and transportation companies, both before and after his stint in the governor’s mansion.

Up first on Perdue’s to-do list: smoothing a dairy trade flare-up with Canada. And that’s just a hint of the diplomacy Perdue will need as the administration rewrites old deals such as the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, and forges new ones with individual countries. The administration says it plan to work on bilateral deals, particularly in Asia and beginning with Japan. Since exports are a major source of U.S. farm income, producers are looking to Perdue to advocate for their needs in trade talks.

Perdue will also need to start fighting for his own department’s budget, which would lose over 20 percent of its discretionary spending, according to an initial budget outline released by the Trump White House. And hearings have already begun for the next Farm Bill, due in 2018 and responsible for farm subsidy programs, food stamps and school meals, rural infrastructure and much more.

Rural voters contributed mightily to Republican victories last fall, but for three months the department charged with overseeing farm programs and rural development, which has about 90,000 employees and an annual budget of more than $150 billion, has been waiting for a new leader.

As President Trump reaches his 100th day in office this week, he plans to sign an executive order on as-yet-unnamed rural issues, reviving an election trail focus. It may fall to Perdue to take Trump’s promises out into the field.

Want to know more about Sonny Perdue? Watch the video below:

Tags: 
Sonny Perdue
USDA
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Harvest Public Media

Related Content

Corn Belt Farmers Left With Questions As Leadership In Washington Shifts

By Mar 7, 2017
Amy Mayer / Harvest Public Media

President Donald Trump has nominated former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as Agriculture Secretary, bucking a recent trend of Midwest leadership at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and making many in the farm country of the Midwest and Great Plains a little leery.

Former Ag Secretary Vilsack Worried About Lack Of Rural Focus In Trump Cabinet

By Apr 14, 2017
Luke Runyon / Harvest Public Media

Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the long delays in seating his replacement leaves rural America without a voice in the Trump administration.

Vilsack, a Democrat who served as USDA chief during both terms of the Obama administration, cites President Donald Trump’s first budget proposal as an example of what happens without a Cabinet position dedicated to rural issues.

Sonny Perdue One Step Away From Becoming Agriculture Secretary

By Mar 30, 2017
Bruce Tuten, flickr Creative Commons

Sonny Perdue, the former Georgia governor nominated by President Donald Trump, is one step closer to becoming U.S. Secretary of Agriculture after the Senate Agriculture Committee approved his nomination Thursday.

Yet Perdue remains one step shy of the post; the full Senate has not yet scheduled a vote on his nomination. Perdue, however, is widely expected to be approved.