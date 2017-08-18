Moran Hopeful Bannon Departure Will Bring Order To ‘Divisive’ White House

News of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s resignation broke in the middle of a town-hall meeting that U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas was holding in Topeka.

The second-term Republican was fielding questions about President Donald Trump’s fitness for office when a man in the back of the American Legion hall reading the news on his cell phone shouted that Bannon was out.

“We have breaking news during my town hall meeting,” Moran quipped as many in the crowd applauded.

In an interview after the meeting, Moran said he hoped than Bannon’s departure and the presence of a new chief of staff — former Marine Gen. John Kelly — would bring more order to what to date has been a relatively dysfunctional White House.

“I assume that the president made a decision that his administration will perform better in the absence of Steve Bannon, and I look forward to the administration coming together in a greater level of hope that the country will be less divided,” Moran said.

Moran, one of the few Republican members of Congress to earlier this week directly criticize the president for his ambivalent statements about last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Va., said infighting among Trump’s senior staff had made it difficult to work with the White House.

White supremacy, bigotry & racism have absolutely no place in our society & no one - especially POTUS - should ever tolerate it. Full STMT: pic.twitter.com/dufC1MGWgB — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) August 15, 2017

“We’ve seen the difficult times this White House has had in having a message and knowing what that message is and staying on that message,” he said. “We saw that with Charlottesville. We had three different statements and [it] was therefore hard to know exactly where the president was.”

Prior to joining Trump’s campaign a year ago, Bannon created a platform for the so-called alt right, a movement that includes white nationalists and other racist elements.

Though he said he had never met Bannon, Moran said he had seen reports indicating he was leader of one of the warring factions that had created a “very divisive world at the White House.”

--

Jim McLean is managing director of KMUW's Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and KCUR covering health, education and politics in Kansas. Follow him on Twitter @jmcleanks.