MUSIC SPECIAL: Celebrating Presidents' Day

KMUW Music will be celebrating Presidents' Day with five hours of music! Tune in to Global Village, Strange Currency, and Night Train on Monday, February 21 from 7:00 to midnight.

Global Village will feature music from artists who ran for or won the office of president – including Dizzy Gillespie, Fela, Ruben Blades, and Michel Martelly – plus Les Ambassadeurs (because every president has some) and Brenda Fassie’s tribute to South African President, Nelson Mandela.

And Strange Currency will feature selections from Joe Walsh, Hard Working Americans and John Mellencamp.

