A Musical Life: Piper Lou-Reneé

Piper Lou-Reneé is a singer-songwriter based in Hutchinson, Kansas who has released several albums, including 2016’s Regards, Girl.

“I, for a long time, labeled myself as a songwriter who wrote sad songs for sad people. Just because of where I am in life I’m not sad anymore. I’ve found that probably within the last year I wrote a lot of happy things.

My songs are my journals and if you listen to any of them you’re going to have a really good insight into my life and who I am as a human and what I love and what hurts my heart too. That’s what songwriting is to me and that’s my release.”