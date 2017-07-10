NEA Jazz Masters Week: 2017 & 2018 Artists, Women NEA Masters & Dr. Lonnie Smith

Monday 7.10.17

Night Train kicks off a week-long salute to the NEA Jazz Masters with a special program featuring the 2018 honorees. Each year since 1982, the National Endowment for the Arts has selected a group of living jazz artists and advocates to honor. They are announced in the summer before and then celebrated with a special tribute concert and more during their fellowship year. The newly named 2018 Masters include guitarist Pat Metheny, singer Dianne Reeves, pianist and composer Joanne Brackeen, and record and concert producer Todd Barkan. Tonight’s Night Train features classic albums, guest appearances, productions and more from all four.

Tuesday 7.11.17

Each year the National Endowment for the Arts picks a group of living jazz artists to honor as NEA Jazz Masters. The honorees for 2017 are singer Dee Dee Bridgewater, bassist Dave Holland, pianist Dick Hyman, and organist Dr. Lonnie Smith. In a special edition of Night Train tonight as part of NEA Jazz Masters week, music from all four 2017 honorees will be featured – along with selections from such past NEA Jazz Masters as Chick Corea, Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, Gary Burton, George Coleman, and Benny Golson.

Wednesday 7.12.17

As part of Night Train’s NEA Jazz Masters Week, a special program tonight devoted to women NEA Jazz Masters. Since 1982 when the NEA program began, over 150 artists have been honored – of them less than two dozen have been women. We’ll highlight music from those honorees – both singers and instrumentalists – including Ella Fitzgerald (the first woman NEA Jazz Master); singers Betty Carter, Carmen McRae, Abbey Lincoln, Sarah Vaughan, and Dee Dee Bridgewater; trombonist Melba Liston (one of the first female instrumentalists named a Jazz Master); pianists Carla Bley, Marian McPartland, and newly named 2018 Jazz Master (along with singer Dianne Reeves) Joanne Brackeen; and more.

Thursday 7.13.17

Night Train wraps up its NEA Jazz Masters Week with a program devoted to July featured artist and 2017 NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith. With hear music from throughout his career – from one of his earliest Blue Note releases to his last album, Evolution, which marked his return to that famed jazz label. Also guest appearances with Lou Donaldson, George Benson, Javon Jackson and more – and a special in hour two featuring more of his classic tracks and the story behind one of his best known songs, “Move Your Hand.”