New Business To Bring Hundreds Of Jobs To Downtown Wichita

A new company is coming to Wichita and is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to downtown.

Virginia-based Faneuil provides business outsourcing services, such as customer care and tech assistance. It employs about 5,000 people at 20 locations nationwide.

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell announced Thursday that the firm's new location will be in Union Station downtown.

“We think that’s a great opportunity to see an additional 400 employees in the heart of our city," he said.

Union Station is currently being renovated as part of the 2nd phase of a revitalization project.

Faneuil’s Wichita location will be a call center. The Workforce Alliance of South-Central Kansas is hosting a job fair next week to hire customer service representatives, call center supervisors and team leaders.

The job fair is from noon to 5 p.m. on July 25 at the Wichita Workforce Center at 21st and Amidon.

