New Month/New Music With Gregg Allman, Sherman Holmes And More

September 1/3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time:

Gregg Allman’s last album

A new solo project from Sherman Holmes of the Holmes Brothers

Jonny Lang’s first studio album in four years

Soul blues star Johnny Rawls

The return of blues favorites Hamilton Loomis, Walter Trout, Benny Turner, Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, and Savoy Brown

And multi-disc reissues from Jimmy Reed, Lloyd Price and Pee Wee Crayton.