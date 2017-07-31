August 4/6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time:

A new compilation of classic tracks to mark the centennial birthday of Crossroads’ August featured artist John Lee Hooker

Galactic drummer Stanton Moore’s Crescent City all-star tribute to legendary pianist, songwriter and producer Allen Toussaint

A new solo project from George Thorogood

A visit to a Juke Joint at the Edge of the World with Randall Bramblett

A new compilation of classic small group post-war gospel, Jesus Rocked the Jukebox

Acoustic blues and roots trio of Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons teamed up with 2017 NEA Heritage Fellow Phil Wiggins

Classic country songs done blues style by Jimmie Bratcher

Another powerful new release from Milwaukee’s Altered Five Blues Band

And a tribute to Hokum blues and the Hokem Boys trio of Tampa Red, Georgia Tom and Big Bill Broonzy from Chris ‘Bad News’ Barnes.