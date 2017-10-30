November 3/5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time:

Kim Wilson, back with Blues & Boogie

The return of the Original Blues Brothers Band with Steve Cropper

New music from veteran blues band, Downchild

Duke Robillard & his Dames of Rhythm (including Kelley Hunt, Maria Muldaur, Madeleine Peyroux, and Catherine Russell)

And New Orleans brass and funk band Bonerama’s first new release in four years.