Sunday, July 30

Hear new music from R&B singer/songwriter Lynne Fiddmont. The lead single/video is from her upcoming CD, Power of Love, a collection of both original songs and covers of soul classics. The first single is “Groovy People." The Urban Music Scene calls it "Fiddmont’s Motown-styled flip on the Philly Soul classic made famous by the late, great Lou Rawls in 1976." Fiddmont has worked with iconic artists including Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins and Whitney Houston.