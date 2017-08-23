New USD 259 Superintendent Expresses Excitement For School Year

The Superintendent of Wichita Public Schools shook hands, gave hugs and guided students through rows of greeters giving high fives on the first day of class outside of Brooks Magnet Middle School.

Superintendent Alicia Thompson could not hide her enthusiasm.

"I’m so excited to be back at Brooks," Thompson says. This is where I started my journey here in middle school, and my daughter’s coming here. She’s a sixth grader here, and so I’m just excited to be here to welcome students back."

Students are ready with book bags, pencils and smiles. Thompson says the goal for students is to keep learning.

"To grow and to be the best that they can be so we’re excited to be able to start that year out with them," Thompson says.

As Thompson embarks on her first year of heading the school district, she agrees, it's a dream come true.

"Who would have thought a student starting in kindergarten at Carter Elementary school would actually sit in the seat of the superintendent of the largest school district in the state of Kansas," Thompson says. "It's just amazing."

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.