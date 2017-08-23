New USD 259 Superintendent Welcomes Students On First Day Of School

By 2 hours ago
  • Alicia Thompson shook hands, gave hugs and guided students during the first day of class.
    Alicia Thompson shook hands, gave hugs and guided students during the first day of class.
    Carla Eckels / KMUW

The superintendent of Wichita Public Schools shook hands, gave hugs and guided students through rows of greeters giving high fives on the first day of class outside of Brooks Magnet Middle School.

Superintendent Alicia Thompson could not hide her enthusiasm Wednesday morning.

"I’m so excited to be back at Brooks," Thompson said. "This is where I started my journey here in middle school, and my daughter’s coming here. She’s a sixth grader here, and so I’m just excited to be here to welcome students back."

Students were ready with book bags, pencils and smiles. Thompson said the goal for students is to keep learning, "to grow and to be the best that they can be, so we’re excited to be able to start that year out with them."

As Thompson embarks on her first year of heading the school district, she agreed it's a dream come true.

"Who would have thought a student starting in kindergarten at Carter Elementary school would actually sit in the seat of the superintendent of the largest school district in the state of Kansas?" Thompson said. "It's just amazing."

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

 

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

  

Tags: 
USD 259
Wichita Public Schools

Related Content

Wichita Public Schools’ Superintendent Plans Community Listening Sessions This Fall

By Jul 13, 2017
Abigail Beckman / KMUW

The new superintendent for Wichita Public Schools presided over her first Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Alicia Thompson told board members she plans to launch a series of listening sessions this fall.

District Spokeswoman Susan Arensman says Thompson will use the community feedback to help guide her plan for the district.

"She wants to go out in the community and listen to what parents, community members, business partners and teachers say, what their vision is, what their needs are and what they want to see the school district do," Arensman says.

Wichita Students Head Back To Schools Facing Uncertain Funding Future

By Aug 22, 2017
Christopher Sessums / flickr Creative Commons

Today is the first day of school for some Wichita students; USD 259's official first day is Wednesday.

As students return to class, the big question looming over Wichita Public Schools and other districts in Kansas is whether the state’s school funding formula is constitutional.