New USD 259 Superintendent Welcomes Students On First Day Of School

The superintendent of Wichita Public Schools shook hands, gave hugs and guided students through rows of greeters giving high fives on the first day of class outside of Brooks Magnet Middle School.

Watch video from the first day of school below.

Superintendent Alicia Thompson could not hide her enthusiasm Wednesday morning.

"I’m so excited to be back at Brooks," Thompson said. "This is where I started my journey here in middle school, and my daughter’s coming here. She’s a sixth grader here, and so I’m just excited to be here to welcome students back."

Students were ready with book bags, pencils and smiles. Thompson said the goal for students is to keep learning, "to grow and to be the best that they can be, so we’re excited to be able to start that year out with them."

As Thompson embarks on her first year of heading the school district, she agreed it's a dream come true.

"Who would have thought a student starting in kindergarten at Carter Elementary school would actually sit in the seat of the superintendent of the largest school district in the state of Kansas?" Thompson said. "It's just amazing."

