Night Train Top 40 Albums For December 2016

- Shirley Horn – Live at the 4 Queens (Resonance)
- Bill Evans – Some Other Time (Resonance)
- Erroll Garner – Ready Take One (Octave Music/Legacy)
- Revolutionary Snake Ensemble – I Want That Sound! (Innova)
- Phil Norman Tentet – Then and Now (Mama)
- George Cables – The George Cables Songbook (High Note)
- Frank Kimbrough – Solstice (Pirouet)
- Dave Stryker – Eight Track II I(StrikeZone)
- Abbey Lincoln – Love Having You Around (High Note)
- Charlie Hunter – Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Punched in the Mouth (Ground Up)
- John Scofield – Country for Old Men (Impulse)
- Brian Lynch – Madera Latino (Hollistic Music Works)
- Diane Witherspoon – Lilve (Life Force Jazz)
- Orbert Davis’ Chicago Jazz Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble – Havana Blue (316 Records)
- John Beasley – Presents Monk’Estra Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
- Catherine Russell- Harlem on My Mind (Jazz Village)
- Joey Alexander – Countdown (Motema)
- Allan Harris – Nobody’s Gonna Love You Better (Love Productions)
- Tierney Sutton Band – The Sting Variations (BFM Jazz)
- Tom McCormick – South Beat (Tom McCormick)
- Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 – Soul Jazz Fridays (Sunflower Soul)
- Richie Cole – Plays Ballads and Love Songs (Mark Perna Music)
- Mike Jones Trio – Roaring (Capri)
- Corey Kendrick Trio – Rootless (Corey Kendrick)
- Tom Harrell – Something Gold, Something Blue (High Note)
- Tony Foster – Project Paradiso (Tony Foster)
- Bria Skonberg – Bria (OKeh)
- Jane Bunnett & Maqueque – Oddara (Linus)
- Sun Ra & His Arkestra – At Inter Media Arts (Modern Harmonic)
- Kenny Burrell – Unlimited 1 (Hight Note)
- Jeff Libman – Strange Beauty (Cellar Live)
- Charlie Haden Liberation Music Orchestra – Time/Life (Impulse)
- Leslie Pintchik – True North (Pintch Hard)
- Joshua Breakstone – 88 (Capri)
- Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau – Nearness (Nonesuch)
- Edward Simon – Latin American Songbook (Sunnyside)
- Houston Person & Ron Carter – Chemistry (High Note)
- Michel Camilo & Tomatito – Spain Forever (Verve)
- Clare Fischer Latin Jazz Big Band – Intenso (Clavo)