Night Train

Night Train Top 40 Albums For December 2016

Night Train
  1. Mike LeDonne's 'That Feelin''
    Mike LeDonne – That Feelin’ (Savant)

 

  1. Shirley Horn – Live at the 4 Queens (Resonance)

 

  1. Bill Evans – Some Other Time (Resonance)

 

  1. Erroll Garner – Ready Take One (Octave Music/Legacy)

 

  1. Revolutionary Snake Ensemble – I Want That Sound! (Innova)

 

  1. Phil Norman Tentet – Then and Now (Mama)

 

  1. George Cables – The George Cables Songbook (High Note)

 

  1. Frank Kimbrough – Solstice (Pirouet)

 

  1. Dave Stryker – Eight Track II I(StrikeZone)

 

  1. Abbey Lincoln – Love Having You Around (High Note)

 

  1. Charlie Hunter – Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Punched in the Mouth (Ground Up)

 

  1. John Scofield – Country for Old Men (Impulse)

 

  1. Brian Lynch – Madera Latino (Hollistic Music Works)

 

  1. Diane Witherspoon – Lilve (Life Force Jazz)

 

  1. Orbert Davis’ Chicago Jazz Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble – Havana Blue (316 Records)

 

  1. John Beasley – Presents Monk’Estra Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)

 

  1. Catherine Russell- Harlem on My Mind (Jazz Village)

 

  1. Joey Alexander – Countdown (Motema)

 

  1. Allan Harris – Nobody’s Gonna Love You Better (Love Productions)

 

  1. Tierney Sutton Band – The Sting Variations (BFM Jazz)

 

  1. Tom McCormick – South Beat (Tom McCormick)

 

  1. Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 – Soul Jazz Fridays (Sunflower Soul)

 

  1. Richie Cole – Plays Ballads and Love Songs (Mark Perna Music)

 

  1. Mike Jones Trio – Roaring (Capri)

 

  1. Corey Kendrick Trio – Rootless (Corey Kendrick)

 

  1. Tom Harrell – Something Gold, Something Blue (High Note)

 

  1. Tony Foster – Project Paradiso (Tony Foster)

 

  1. Bria Skonberg – Bria (OKeh)

 

  1. Jane Bunnett & Maqueque – Oddara (Linus)

 

  1. Sun Ra & His Arkestra – At Inter Media Arts (Modern Harmonic)

 

  1. Kenny Burrell – Unlimited 1 (Hight Note)

 

  1. Jeff Libman – Strange Beauty (Cellar Live)

 

  1. Charlie Haden Liberation Music Orchestra – Time/Life (Impulse)

 

  1. Leslie Pintchik – True North (Pintch Hard)

 

  1. Joshua Breakstone – 88 (Capri)

 

  1. Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau – Nearness (Nonesuch)

 

  1. Edward Simon – Latin American Songbook (Sunnyside)

 

  1. Houston Person & Ron Carter – Chemistry (High Note)

 

  1. Michel Camilo & Tomatito – Spain Forever (Verve)

 

  1. Clare Fischer Latin Jazz Big Band – Intenso (Clavo)