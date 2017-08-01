Related Program: 
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 Albums For July 2017

By 22 minutes ago
  1. Ahmad Jamal's 'Marseille'
    Credit Album Cover Art
    Ahmad Jamal – Marseille (Jazz Village)

 

  1. DeJohnette, Grenadier, Medeski, Scofield – Hudson (Motema)
  1. Louis Hayes – Serenade for Horace (Blue Note)
  1. Peter Erskine New Trio – In Praise of Shadows (Fuzzy Music)
  1. Ben Allison – Layers of the City (Sonic Camera)
  1. Chick Corea – The Musician (Concord)
  1. Steve Nelson – Brothers Under the Sun (High Note)
  1. Diana Krall – Turn Up the Quiet (Verve)
  1. Ray Mantilla – High Voltage (Savant)
  1. Akiko Tsuruga – So Cute, So Bad (AT Records)
  1. Jaco Pastorius – Truth, Liberty and Soul (Resonance)
  1. Organissimo – B3tles (Big O)
  1. Afrobop Alliance Big Band – Revelation (OA2)
  1. Cory Weeds & the Jeff Hamilton Trio – Dreamsville (Cellar Live)
  1. Eliane Elias – Dance of Time (Concord)
  1. Bill O’Connell – Monk’s Cha Cha (Savant)
  1. Oregon – Lantern (Cam Jazz)
  1. Mike Longo Trio – Only Time Will Tell (CAP)
  1. Dave Liebman/Joe Lovano – Compassion (Resonance)
  1. Joe Alterman – Comin’ Home to You (Joe Alterman)
  1. Eric Alexander – Second Impression (High Note)
  1. Joey DeFrancesco + the People – Project Freedom (Mack Avenue)
  1. Jowee Omicil – Let’s Bash (Jazz Village)
  1. Gerry Gibbs & Thrasher People – Weather or Not (Whaling City Sound)
  1. Spike Wilner Trio – Odalisque (Cellar Live)
  1. Bill Cunliffe – BACHanalia (Metro)
  1. Trio Ivoire – Desert Pulse (Intuition)
  1. Tony Allen – A Tribute to Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers (Blue Note)
  1. Stanton Moore – With You in Mind (Cool Green)
  1. Jazzmeia Horn – A Social Call (Concord)
  1. Kevin Eubanks – East West Time Line (Mack Avenue)
  1. Claire Daly – 2648 West Grand Boulevard (Glass Beach Jazz)
  1. Leigh Pilzer – Strunkin’ (Leigh Pilzer)
  1. Bobby Watson – Made in America (Smoke Sessions)
  1. Yamani – Peninsular (Edict)
  1. Mark Murphy – Wild and Free (High Note)
  1. Heads of State – Four in One (Smoke Sessions)
  1. Steve Davis – Think Ahead (Smoke Sessions)
  1. Uptown Jazz Tentet – There It Is (Irrabagast)
  1. Mark Winkler – The Company I Keep (Mark Winkler)