Saturday, July 29

Listen for music from the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's performance at the Cotillion in Wichita. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band have been performing their brand of country-rock since the 60s with a brief bit of fame in the 80s. Their best-known tunes are probably "Mr. Bojangles" and "American Dream.”

Here’s "Mr. Bojangles":