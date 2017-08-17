No Timeline Set For Brownback Ambassadorship Confirmation

  • Kansas News Service/File

The U.S. Senate comes back from a break next month, but it’s not yet clear when they’ll take up the nomination of Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback for a position in the Trump administration.

Brownback is slated to take over as international ambassador for religious freedom, but he’ll need hearings and a Senate vote for confirmation. He says he’s not sure when that will happen.

“There’s lots of speculation, but you just don’t know on these until they set the calendar,” Brownback says.

Brownback says he’s planning to stay in the job of governor until he’s confirmed for the ambassadorship.

Kansas News Service
Gov. Brownback

