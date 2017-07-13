No Word, Yet, From Sen. Jerry Moran On Revised Health Care Bill

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas says he supports the revised Obamacare replacement bill Republican leaders unveiled Thursday, but there’s been no word from Kansas’s junior senator, Jerry Moran.

There is a lot of anticipation about Moran’s position. That’s because, as one of a handful of Republicans who opposed the initial draft of the bill, his vote could determine whether the GOP is able to make good on its promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

A source in Moran’s office would say only that the senator is “analyzing” the changes in the bill to determine their impact on Kansas.

At a recent town hall meeting, Moran said he was concerned about how Medicaid cuts would affect rural health care providers and about whether the bill provided sufficient protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Jim McLean is managing director of KMUW's Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and KCUR covering health, education and politics in Kansas. Follow him on Twitter @jmcleanks.