Official: Plan Raises Kansas' Long-Term Pension Costs $6.5B

By 1 hour ago
  • Stephen Koranda / Kansas Public Radio/File photo

The Kansas public pension system's top administrator says budget-balancing proposals from Republican Gov. Sam Brownback would raise its long-term costs by $6.5 billion.

Executive Director Alan Conroy testified Thursday before the Senate Ways and Means Committee about how Brownback's proposals would affect the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System and efforts to close a long-term funding gap for the system.

Brownback is proposing to freeze the state's annual contributions to public pensions for three years instead of increasing them as planned. The savings would help the state close projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019.

Conroy said Kansas would take 10 years longer to close its pension funding gap with higher costs in future years.

Brownback said if lawmakers don't like the pension measures, they should offer budget-balancing alternatives.

Tags: 
KPERS
Kansas budget
Sam Brownback

Related Content

UPDATED: Governor Brownback Unveils Details Of His Kansas Tax And Budget Plans

By Jan 11, 2017
Stephen Koranda / KPR

Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration is proposing hiking tobacco and alcohol taxes and shifting money from other parts of the budget to balance the state’s finances. The proposal would take money from the state highway fund and delay the payoff date for a deficit in the state pension plan.

Brownback’s budget director, Shawn Sullivan, outlined the proposed budget during a committee meeting Wednesday morning. He said they’ve submitted a reasonable proposal.

How Could KPERS Payment Delay Affect Kansas?

By Apr 15, 2016
Stephen Koranda / KPR

Update from KHI News Service on 4/20/2016:

Kansas officials got the bad news they were expecting.

After reading the economic tea leaves and noting that state tax collections have been short of expectations in 11 of the past 12 months, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group reduced its revenue projections for this budget year and the next by $228.6 million.