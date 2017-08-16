Osawatomie Staff Learn Details Of Privatization Plan

By 51 minutes ago
  • PHIL CAUTHON / KHI News Service/File photo

Staff at Kansas’ troubled Osawatomie State Hospital got a first glimpse Tuesday at a proposal to privatize it.

The staff want to know what type of therapies the mental health facility would offer if privatized, and whether it would turn people away who don’t have insurance.

The Tennessee company that wants to operate it says it would not.

But there are other questions, too, about staff pay and pensions.

Many details won’t be clear for some time. The Department for Aging and Disability Services, which oversees state hospitals, will bring options to lawmakers next year. One proposal suggests building new facilities at Osawatomie for an estimated $100 to $170 million.

Osawatomie lost federal certification in 2015 because of safety problems. Federal officials visited this week to check if issues there have been resolved.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and KCUR covering health, education and politics. You can reach her on Twitter @Celia_LJ

Tags: 
Osawatomie hospital
Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services
Kansas News Service

Kansas Official To Outline Privatization Plan For Osawatomie State Hospital

By Aug 14, 2017
Meg Wingerter / Kansas News Service/File photo

One way or another, Tim Keck wants to replace the state’s aging Osawatomie State Hospital with a new mental health treatment facility.

Though he is meeting with some resistance, the secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services is pushing lawmakers to consider privatizing the state-run psychiatric hospital, which in recent years has been beset by operational problems.

On Tuesday Keck will outline a privatization plan submitted by a Tennessee-based company to stakeholders and legislators during a 1 p.m. meeting at hospital’s administration building.

New Problems, Same Result: Federal Payments Still Halted For Osawatomie State Hospital

By Meg Wingerter Jun 19, 2017
Meg Wingerter / Kansas News Service/File photo

Safety concerns continue to prevent recertification of Osawatomie State Hospital, although a recent inspection didn’t find any evidence of the patient violence that prompted federal officials to decertify it in late 2015.

Staffing shortages and concerns about security and patient safety prompted the initial order. Certain they had addressed those issues, state officials appeared confident the state-run psychiatric hospital would pass muster.

Osawatomie Contract Bidder Has History Of Safety Issues At Its Florida Psychiatric Facilities

By Meg Wingerter Feb 23, 2017
Meg Wingerter / Kansas News Service/File photo

Correct Care Solutions, a Tennessee-based company that is the sole bidder for a contract to operate Osawatomie State Hospital, has a history of safety problems at the state psychiatric facilities it runs in Florida.

Officials with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) declined to provide details this week on Correct Care’s bid to operate Osawatomie State Hospital, one of two state facilities for people deemed a danger to themselves or others.