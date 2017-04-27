Out Of The Darkness Campus Walk To Shed Light On Suicide

By 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy photo

According to a report, the number of suicides in Sedgwick County is declining. A walk to bring attention to suicide prevention will take place Saturday on the Wichita State University campus.

There were 68 suicide deaths in Sedgwick County in 2015, that’s a decrease from 82 deaths the year before.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Kyle Solomon says he thinks the decline is due to more people seeking help, a well as more intervention efforts. Solomon is one of the coordinators for the “Out Of The Darkness Campus Walk."

"We come together as a community of healing, acceptance and safety for people who have either struggled with depression or have lost someone to suicide or have even attempted suicide ourselves," Solomon says. "The route that we walk is about a two and half mile route around the WSU campus."

More than half of the suicides in Sedgwick County involved guns, which is considered one of the most widely used methods of harm. 

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the walk is at noon in front of WSU's Ablah Library.

suicide

