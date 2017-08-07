In-Person Enrollment Begins For Wichita Public Schools

In-person enrollment has begun for Wichita Public Schools, which has more than 50,000 students.

Computers are set up at the schools for parents to enroll and receive other important information for their children. Susan Arensman, spokeswoman for Wichita Public Schools, says a number of parents have enrolled online, and now school doors are open for additional enrollment opportunities.

“For many schools they also want families to come sign up for latchkey for elementary schools or at the secondary level to get student IDs taken," she says. "That’s where a lot of the [school supplies] information will come so families can start buying their schools supplies that will benefit their kids.”

Parents enrolling for the first time need to bring their kids' birth certificate, immunization record, proof of address (such as a utility bill), and fee payment. Returning parents need to provide proof of address and fee payment.

