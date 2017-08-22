Poncho Sanchez & Other Great Congueros, John Lee Hooker’s Centennial, World Stars & A Folk Birthday

Monday, August 21

Global Village pays a visit this time to Central Asia – the crossroads for the many paths along the Silk Road. We’ll hear music from the Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble inspired by Turkmenistan, Uzbek star Yulduz Usmanova, traditional music from Kyrgyzstan’s Damira Njazbekova, some heavy metal folk from Kazakhstan’s Ulytau, and a selection from Smithsonian Folkways Music of Central Asia series.

Tuesday, August 22

Global Village marks the centennial birthday of one of the legends of the blues, John Lee Hooker with some selections from across his career, including music with special guests Santana and Van Morrison. Plus more music from August featured artist Poncho Sanchez, the 40th anniversary edition of Bob Marley’s classic Exodus album, and the new Isley Brothers & Santana album.

(Strange Currency and Night Train will also be featuring John Lee Hooker tonight for his centennial birthday.)

Wednesday, August 23

We’ve got a little birthday hootenanny going this time in the Global Village as we celebrate birthdays of folk artists Linda Thompson (solo and with Richard Thompson), Eliza Carthy (with father Martin Carthy and mother Norma Waterson), and Malvina Reynolds (doing a live version of her ‘60s classic “Little Boxes”). Plus August featured artist Poncho Sanchez with Cal Tjader and Carmen McRae, and new music from Avi Avital with Omer Avital, Vasen, Topette!!, and Matthieu Salglio with Jose El Piru.

Thursday, August 24

Global Village highlights some ‘world music stars’ – performers who achieved wider popular success and recognition around the world. Among the artists featured are world music pioneers Bob Marley (with a cover of one of his songs from Rebel Tumbao), sitar great Ravi Shankar, the Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz, Afrobeat legend Fela, new tango creator Astor Piazzolla (as performed by Russia’s Trio Voronezh), the award-winning singer Angelique Kidjo , and acclaimed South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Friday, August 25

This time in the Global Village we give the congueros some – highlighting classic and contemporary conga players from Desi Arnaz (who started as a bandleader and is credited with introducing the conga line to American audiences) and Armando Peraza (perhaps best known for his work with Santana) to such masters as Mongo Santamaria, Ray Barretto, Patato, Candido, and August featured artist Poncho Sanchez (as a leader, and guesting with Francisco Aguabella and Jose Rizo’s Mongorama).