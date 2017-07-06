A Prayer For Peace And Lots Of Rain

Tuesday, July 11

Released in 1993, Friday Night Is Killing Me was the debut album from Bash & Pop, featuring Tommy Stinson and Steve Foley from The Replacements. Influenced by British rock vocalist Terry Reid and bands such as the Faces, The Rolling Stones and others, the band released only one album in its initial life cycle. Stinson reactivated the band last year and will reissue the debut album this fall. We’ll hear selections from the original release as well as music from Sticky Fingers, the 1971 Rolling Stones album.

Wednesday, July 12

Prayer For Peace is the latest from The North Mississippi All-Stars, the band featuring brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson. The album features a cover of R.L. Burnside’s “Long Haired Doney” and Mississippi Fred McDowell’s “You Got To Move.” Listen for selections from that as well as music from Moreland & Arbuckle’s Flood.

Thursday, July 13

Issued in 1989, Flowers in the Dirt was hailed as a return to form from former Beatle Paul McCartney. The album featured songs he co-wrote with Elvis Costello and a guest appearance from Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as from Reckless Kelly’s 2016 Sunset Motel.

Friday, July 14

We celebrate Bastille Day with music from French artists such as Ulan Bator, Tommy ’86 and Telephone.

Saturday, July 15

Run Devil Run is the 1999 covers-centered collection from Paul McCartney, featuring the singer-songwriter performing some of his favorite songs by Chuck Berry, Carl Perkins and Gene Vincent. We’ll hear selections from that effort on this episode plus music from The Honeydrippers, the early ‘80s band featuring Robert Plant, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, notable for its cover of “Sea of Love.”

Monday, July 17

We’ll hear music from Paul McCartney’s 2001 album Driving Rain plus selections from the classic Beatles’ album Abbey Road.

Tuesday, July 18

Kisses on the Bottom is Paul McCartney’s 2012 standards collection, featuring his take on material written by Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer and others. We’ll hear music from that collection as well as songs from the latest by Emperor X.

Wednesday, July 19

Released in 1976 Wings Over America is a live album from Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles band Wings. Drawing on the output of both bands, the recording served as McCartney’s final live LP for over a decade. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Prince and The Revolution’s recently reissued Purple Rain.