Presidents’ Day, Nina Simone’s Birthday, Blue Note Hits & Misses And Prodigy Joey Alexander

Monday 2.20.17

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate President’s Day with a new release from Dizzy Gillespie, who ran for president in 1964; Louis Jordan, who ran for president on record; Ted Nash’s double Grammy-winning project, Presidential Suite; and in hour two of the show, a salute to ‘Pres,’ Lester Young. Plus new music from Charlie Sepulveda (a tribute to Eddie Palmieri), Gerry Gibbs (a tribute to Weather Report), and Chris Thile on his birthday (a set of duets with pianist Brad Mehldau).

Tuesday 2.21.17

Night Train celebrates the centennial birthday of pianist, composer and arranger Tadd Dameron he did with Coltrane and his own orchestra and a cover on of his classic compositions by Joe Lovano. It’s also the birthday of drummer Joe Farnsworth and we’ll hear him with Harold Mabern and One for All; and the birthday of legendary singer and pianist Nina Simone. A special about Simone’s life and music is featured in hour two of the show.

Wednesday 2.22.17

Tonight on the Night Train, some Blue Note Records hits (including selections from Lou Donaldson, Jimmy Smith and Stanley Jordan) and one-hit wonders (a couple of remarkable albums from jazz giants who only did one album for the legendary jazz label). Plus singers Dee Dee Bridgewater and Curtis Stigers, and some new standards from Stanley Jordan, Larry Coryell, and Bann.

Thursday 2.23.17

Tonight on the Night Train, music from the Al DiMeola Project and the Al DiMeola World Sinfonia for the February feature, new music from violinist Mads Tolling, and music from piano prodigy Joey Alexander’s two Grammy-nominated albums and, in hour two of the show, a performance from the Joey Alexander Trio at the Savannah Music Festival.