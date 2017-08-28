Remembering John Abercrombie, Cecile McLorin Salvant Preview, Trini Jazz & Jazz Birthdays

Monday 8.28.17

Night Train marks the birthday of one of the rising stars of jazz, Cecile McLorin Salvant, with a special preview of her new double-album set due out at the end of September, Dreams and Daggers – plus a special performance from the talented vocalist from the Savannah Music Festival. The show also marks birthdays of guitarist Nate Najar, and of keyboardist Larry Goldings (including music he did with August featured artist Jack DeJohnette). There’s also music from DeJohnette with guitarist John Abercrombie, who passed away last week. Night Train will devote the entire show Wednesday night to the music of John Abercrombie.

Tuesday 8.29.17

Night Train marks birthdays of two jazz greats – legendary bebop saxophonist Charlie Parker and singer Dinah Washington. Plus more from August featured artist Jack DeJohnette with Special Edition and Gateway, and new music from The Passion of Charlie Parker, Matt Otto with Ensemble Iberica, and the Bob Lark/Phil Woods Quintet.

Wednesday 8.30.17

Night Train pays tribute to guitarist John Abercrombie, who passed away last week. We’ll hear music he did with August featured artist Jack DeJohnette, from his first album under his own name, and from projects he did as a leader and as a guest from across his five-decade-long career , including appearances with Ethel Ennis, Tom Harrell, Bobby Hutcherson, the Gil Evans Orchestra, Dr. Lonnie Smith and more.

Thursday 8.31.17

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Independence Day of Trinidad and Tobago with calypso and steel drum inspired jazz from Phil Hawkins, Andy Narell, Jaco Pastorius, the Afro Bop Alliance Big Band and Monty Alexander’s Ivory and Steel. Plus music from August featured artist Jack DeJohnette’s Special Edition, and birthday salutes to Wilton Felder of the Crusaders and Italian pianist Stefano Battaglia.