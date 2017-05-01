Ron Carter’s 80th + Birthdays Of Shirley Horn, Lorenz Hart & MJQ’s John Lewis

Monday 5.1.17

It’s the birthday today of the one the great singer-pianists of jazz, Shirley Horn, and Night Train celebrates with music from her early ‘60s recordings and the classic albums she did starting in the ‘80s, including a project she did with Miles Davis and another in tribute to him. The latter also features Miles’ alum and May featured artist Ron Carter, who turns 80 on Thursday (Night Train will feature his music exclusively that night.) The show also features Carter with Miles, Horace Silver, Coleman Hawkins and on one of his own albums, Mr. Bow Tie. Plus new music from Bill O’Connell, Heads of State, and Joshua Redman with Brad Mehldau.

Tuesday 5.2.17

Night Train marks birthdays of organists Eddy Louiss and Richard ‘Groove’ Holmes – and of legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart, who wrote scores of classics of the Great American Songbook with Richard Rodgers. We’ll hear some of them performed by Groove Holmes, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, and May featured artist Ron Carter along with both Helen Merrill and McCoy Tyner. Then in hour two of the show, a Jazz Profiles special exploring the great lyrics of jazz standards.

Wednesday 5.3.17

Night Train marks the birthday of pianist, composer, and Modern Jazz Quartet cofounder John Lewis with music he did with MJQ, compositions from him performed by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Gary Burton, Heads of State, May featured artist Ron Carter, and in hour two, a Savannah Music Festival Special – Aaron Diehl Plays the Modern Jazz Quartet.

Thursday 5.4.17

Today is the 80th birthday of May featured artist Ron Carter, and Night Train devotes the entire show to music from throughout the acclaimed bassist’s six decade career – including early work with Chico Hamilton, the breakthrough with Miles Davis, part of the lineup for V.S.O.P and the Classical Jazz Quartet, and a number of releases under his own name. Plus a conversation with Ron Carter from ArtWorks that was done after he became and NEA Jazz Master.