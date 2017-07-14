Second Man Charged In Deaths Of Four In Pennsylvania

Authorities say that a second 20-year-old male has been charged with multiple counts of homicide in connection with the deaths of three of four men who disappeared in rural Pennsylvania last weekend.

Sean Kratz is charged in the deaths of Dean Finocchiaro, 19, Thomas Meo, 21, and Mark Sturgis, 22. As we reported Thursday, Cosmo DiNardo confessed to those murders in addition to the killing of Jimi Taro Patrick, 19. DiNardo was also charged on Friday.

DiNardo, who authorities say has a history of mental illness, was arrested Wednesday. His attorney said that his client had pleaded guilty and was being held on a $5 million bond.

Kratz, who DiNardo described as his cousin, had a hand in three of the four murders, according to officials.

Authorities said all four victims had been positively identified. They were shot and their bodies buried on the DiNardo family's Pennsylvania farm – Patrick in one pit and three others in a second grave. Patrick disappeared on July 5 and the three others went missing two days later.

According to a statement from the office of Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub, DiNardo said he had driven all four victims — first Patrick and then then the others – to the farm for what the men believed would be a deal to purchase marijuana.

