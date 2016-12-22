Sedgwick County Commission Sets 2017 Legislative Agenda

Sedgwick County Commissioners passed their 2017 legislative agenda Wednesday during their last meeting of the year.

The six-page agenda includes the commission’s support for passing state legislation that would allow for the audit of election results, and pushes to restore the 4 percent cut to the Medicaid reimbursement rate that was made earlier this year.

An item regarding a .1 percent sales tax to pay for stormwater management was removed after Commissioner Dave Unruh objected. He also suggested waiting to pass the agenda until two new members—Republicans David Dennis and Michael O’Donnell—take their seats on the commission next year.

“I’m not so sure we shouldn’t defer this as we anticipate two new commissioners coming in in just a matter of weeks," he said.

But Chairman Jim Howell said waiting until January would make the commission "late to the game."

“I think virtually every organization that has an interest in legislation has passed a legislative platform before now," he said.

Howell said the platform can always be amended in the future.

--

Follow Nadya Faulx on Twitter @NadyaFaulx.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.