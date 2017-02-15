Sedgwick County Establishes Citizens Advisory Board For District 3

A new citizens advisory board is being established in Sedgwick County’s 3rd District.

Commissioner David Dennis represents District 3, which comprises the western half of the county. It includes large parts of west Wichita as well as Goddard, Cheney, Colwich, Mount Hope and Garden Plain.

Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to support Dennis’ proposal for the citizens advisory board. He said he’s creating the board to fulfill a campaign promise to get more public input on county matters.

Dennis said the board, which will have seven to 10 members and will meet monthly, will provide advice and recommendations on public policy or issues specific to the district.

"We’re looking at reviewing things like capital improvements and planning issues, making recommendations for any kind of traffic concerns, and strengthening in our involvement of our citizens in the county," he said.

Dennis says he will attend the meetings but will not serve on the board.

A staff member from the county manager’s office will supervise and coordinate the citizens advisory board.

Dennis said the board will be similar to the City of Wichita’s district advisory boards. Dennis served on a city district advisory board for eight years, and also served a term as chairman.

Assistant County Counselor Justin Waggoner said the board will not have authority to make decisions on county business.

"The intent would be for the advisory board to provide advice and recommendations to commissioner Dennis and the Board of County commissioners as a whole," he said. "The scope is more or less comprehensive to county matters, but the board would be advisory only. There would not be decisions there."

A citizens advisory board operated in Sedgwick County’s District 5 until 2015. Commissioner Jim Howell decided not to continue the board when he began his term as commissioner for that district.

