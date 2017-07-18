Sedgwick County Holds Public Hearings On 2018 Budget Proposal

People who live in Sedgwick County will have an opportunity to give their opinion about the proposed 2018 budget at two public hearings and through an online forum.

The county budget released last week totals about $425 million dollars.

It includes significant changes from current levels of funding in the areas of storm drainage projects, elections – adding ten new polling locations and increased gubernatorial election costs – and capital improvement projects at the Sedgwick County Zoo as a result of the new five-year funding agreement effective January 1, 2018.

Several new full-time positions would be added to the sheriff’s and district attorney offices. The county is also looking to increase staffing for emergency medical services.

The 2018 budget proposal has a projected operating deficit of $0.5 million in the County’s financial forecast across the eight property tax-supported funds.

The first of two public hearings will be held Wednesday morning during the county commissioners meeting at the Sedgwick County Courthouse.

The second public hearing will be held at the courthouse Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m.

An online forum for comments is available on Sedgwick County’s website.

The commissioners are scheduled to vote on the budget August 2.

