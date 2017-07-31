Sedgwick County Providing Back-To-School Immunizations

The Sedgwick County Department of Health is offering vaccinations for kids heading back to school in the fall.

Students can get state-required immunizations at the health department’s Main Clinic. Insurance, plus Medicaid and Medicare, are accepted, and vaccinations are available on a sliding fee scale for kids without coverage.

The health department will also be providing childhood immunizations at this weekend’s Convoy of Hope event at Bethel Life Center and at McAdams Park. The “Day of Hope” helps prepare students going back to school by getting them free backpacks, shoes and school supplies.

Required vaccinations for the 2017-2018 school year are the same as they were last year.

Vaccines help prevent the spread of diseases at schools and day care centers. The most recent KIDS COUNT report found that 81 percent of kindergartners in Sedgwick County are fully immunized, slightly higher than overall statewide numbers.

