Sedgwick County Zoo Names New Executive Director

The Sedgwick County Zoo has selected a new executive director.

Jeff Ettling most recent position was as the curator of herpetology at the Saint Louis Zoo. He served in the same role at the Sedgwick County Zoo from 1991-1995.

Ettling has also held positions in zoo curating and management. He's had 29 years of experience and is a professional fellow with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Ettling replaces Mark Reed who headed up the Sedgwick County Zoo for 37 years. Reed retired at the end of 2016.

Aileen LeBlanc is news director at KMUW. Follow her on Twitter @Aileen_LeBlanc.

