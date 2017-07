July 21/23

The Crossroads blues slide guitar feature for July continues with one of today’s best players, Sonny Landreth, with music from his debut album and new live double set, along with a Landreth special in hour two of the show.

Also blues concert previews for the coming week, newly named NEA Heritage Fellow Phil Wiggins (with John Cephas), and new music from the Hector Anchondo Band, Old Crow Medicine Show, Williams Wayne & Isaak, Taj Mahal with Keb’ Mo’ and Chuck Berry’s last album.