South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation To Host Public Forum Before Session Ends

The South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation will hold their last public forum in Wichita before the wrap-up session in Topeka next week.

Residents will have an opportunity to voice concerns and request action from elected officials. About 25 Republican and Democratic state lawmakers are expected to be part of the panel. Kansas Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau says she’s been hearing from several constituents.

"Individuals are still contacting me regarding Medicaid expansion, their health care, school funding, people are concerned about their individual income taxes and how that’s going to look," Faust-Goudeau says.

She says the forum is vital for residents to interact with those who determine what laws go into effect. She says it’s good to talk to individual lawmakers.

"But this is an opportunity to have all of us there at once," Faust-Goudeau says.

Faust-Goudeau says she wants residents to take advantage of the chance to connect with the people who serve them.

The legislative forum will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the WSU Metroplex.

