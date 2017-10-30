SPECIAL: Halloween!

KMUW Music is celebrating Halloween with five hours of music! Tune in to Global Village, Strange Currency and Night Train on Tuesday, October 31 from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

Global Village celebrates Halloween with some music tricks and treats, ghosts and goblins, and lots of spirited and scary sounds.

The special continues on Strange Currency with music from Roky Erickson, Ghost, John Carpenter and The Cramps.

Finally, Night Train will wrap up Halloween with some scary sounds from Cassandra Wilson, Philly Joe Jones, Bill Frisell, Bessie Smith, Louis Armstrong and more.