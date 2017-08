KMUW Music is celebrating the centennial birthday of blues legend John Lee Hooker. Hear selections from across his career as Global Village, Strange Currency, and Night Train join forces for this special feature. Tune in on Tuesday, August 22 from 7:00 to midnight.

Global Village | 7:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Strange Currency | 8:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Night Train | 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.