SPECIAL: Mardi Gras!

KMUW Music will be celebrating Mardi Gras with five hours of music! Tune in to Global Village, Strange Currency, and Night Train on Tuesday, February 28 from 7:00 to midnight.

To celebrate Fat Tuesday, Global Village heads to some carnival hot spots: Brazil for some samba, Trinidad for calypso and steel drum music, and the Crescent City for the Mardi Gras Indian group Wild Tchoupitoulas, and such New Orleans favorites as Professor Longhair, the Hawketts and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

And then on Strange Currency, we'll continue the Mardi Gras celebration with selections from Truckstop Honeymoon, Robbie Robertson, Dr. John and others. Finally, Night Train will celebrate with music from the Crescent City – including Dirty Dozen, Rebirth and Olympia Brass Bands, legendary New Orleans’ native Louis Armstrong, the New Orleans Social Club, Mardi Gras Indian & funk group Cha Wa, Delfeayo Marsalis, and in hour two of the show, a special with Wynton Marsalis.