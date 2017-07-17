State Office To Investigate Kansas Secretary Of State Kobach

A state office that oversees attorneys will investigate a complaint against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Topeka resident Keri Strahler filed the complaint and made public the response from the office of the disciplinary administrator.

“The allegations contained in your letter will be investigated,” said the response signed by a staff member in the office, which is part of the judicial branch.

In the compliant, Strahler said Kobach has disrespected the courts. She pointed to times he missed a deadline or was fined in a case concerning voter registration. The federal judge ordering the fine said Kobach had misled the court.

Strahler said she wants Kobach to change his actions, not face sanctions.

“I’m hoping that Mr. Kobach will perhaps find a renewed respect for our courts and will act accordingly in the future,” Strahler said.

Kobach spokeswoman Samantha Poetter said staff in the office are reviewing the issue.

After an investigation, the complaint could be dismissed or a panel could order penalties, which range from a formal warning to disbarment.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.

