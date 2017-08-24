State Sen. Tyson Enters Race For Jenkin's Congressional Seat

A conservative state senator is the latest Republican to enter the race to succeed retiring GOP U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins.

Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker announced her candidacy Thursday for the 2nd Congressional District seat that Jenkins has held since 2009. Tyson and her husband own and operate a ranch in eastern Kansas' Linn County. Tyson said in a news release that it was crucial to "embrace the President's call to repeal and replace Obamacare, secure our borders, and pass comprehensive tax reform to cut taxes."

Other Republicans in the race are state Rep. Kevin Jones of Wellsville, state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth and Basehor City Councilman Vernon Fields. On the Democratic side, former Kansas House member Paul Davis of Lawrence and Neosho County resident Kelly Standley are running.

