Study: Ethanol Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions More Than Before

A new study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says corn-based ethanol emits less greenhouse gas than gasoline. As Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock explains, it’s a hot-button debate.

The report says corn-based ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent. And with more no-till farming, more cover crops and better fertilizer management, emissions could decline further.

That’s good news for Midwest farmers and ethanol fans. But disputed by many environmental groups and the oil industry.

Millions of acres of pasture or forest have been plowed up to raise corn. Environmental groups say that cancels out the greenhouse benefits of ethanol.

This report argues corn ethanol bears less responsibility for that expansion.