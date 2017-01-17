Study: Ethanol Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions More Than Before

By 45 minutes ago

Credit ethanolpics, flickr Creative Commons

A new study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says corn-based ethanol emits less greenhouse gas than gasoline. As Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock explains, it’s a hot-button debate.

The report says corn-based ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent. And with more no-till farming, more cover crops and better fertilizer management, emissions could decline further.

That’s good news for Midwest farmers and ethanol fans. But disputed by many environmental groups and the oil industry.

Millions of acres of pasture or forest have been plowed up to raise corn. Environmental groups say that cancels out the greenhouse benefits of ethanol.

This report argues corn ethanol bears less responsibility for that expansion.

Tags: 
Harvest Public Media
ethanol

Related Content

EPA Ups Corn Ethanol Targets

By Sarah Boden Nov 27, 2016
Grant Gerlock / Harvest Public Media/File photo

The Environmental Protection Agency has increased the amount of renewable fuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supply next year, by nearly six percent. For Harvest Public Media, Sarah Boden reports on what this means for corn and soybean producers.

Every year, the EPA adjusts the amount renewable fuel it requires oil refiners to pump into our gas. After initially signaling lower renewable fuel goals, the agency reversed course.