Tension, Saxophones & The Soul Of A Woman

Wednesday, November 1

Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo has just issued the latest in a long line of solo recordings. Titled Electric Trim the record features guest appearances from Nels Cline of Wilco, Sharon Van Etten and Ranaldo’s Sonic Youth bandmate Steve Shelley. We’ll hear from Electric Trim on this episode plus selections from Roadkill Ghost Choir’s new effort, False Youth Etcetera.

Thursday, November 2

In 1983 British progressive rock trio Genesis was still enjoying the success of its previous album Abacab, its real breakthrough on American radio and pop charts. Titled Genesis, the group’s follow-up would feature some of the band’s final straightforward prog rock songs as future recordings found the Phil Collins-led outfit increasingly influenced by Top 40 sounds. We’ll hear from that self-titled Genesis release on this episode of the show plus selections from Liquid Tension Experiment, featuring members of King Crimson and Dream Theater.

Friday, November 3

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from One of These Days, the latest album from British funk band The Haggis Horns, a group declared “the best horn section in the world” by producer Mark Ronson. Plus selections from the latest by Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings, Soul of a Woman.

Saturday, November 4

Though hailed as one of the most promising heavy metal bands of the early 1980s, Seattle’s Queensrÿche responded with a 1986 recording that had virtually nothing in common with that genre. Titled Rage For Order, the album featured touches of new wave, pop and hints of dance music. We’ll hear selections from Rage For Order on this episode plus new music from legendary British drummer Simon Phillips and his fusion band, Protocol.

Monday, November 6

We celebrate the birthday of Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, with selections from Morphine, Moon Hootch, Colin Stetson, Roland Kirk and more.

Tuesday, November 7

Listen for music from Joni Mitchell on her 74th birthday. Plus covers of her songs from Prince, Crosby, Stills & Nash and more.

Wednesday, November 8

Released in 1968 Odessey & Oracle was the second and, for many years, final album from British group The Zombies. Notable for the inclusion of “Time of the Season,” the album has grown a devoted following in the nearly 50 years since its release with bands such as OK GO, The Avett Brothers and Of Montreal covering its songs. Listen for selections from the newly-reissued album as well as music from Mavis Staples’ brand-new effort, If All I Was Was Black.