Top Kansas Lawmakers Expected To Form School Funding Panel

By 2 hours ago

Credit Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Kansas lawmakers are expected to form a committee to begin work on a response to a state Supreme Court order directing them to boost spending on public schools.

The Legislature's top seven leaders were meeting Monday afternoon to discuss setting up such a committee.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that legislators did not increase spending on the state's public schools enough this year.

The court hinted that spending is hundreds of millions of dollars short a year of providing a suitable education for every child but did not set a spending target.

A law enacted in June phased in a $293 million increase in funding over two years to make it $4.3 billion annually. The court said a new law must be enacted before July 2018.

Tags: 
school funding
education funding
Kansas Legislature
Kansas Supreme Court

Related Content

Top Democrats Want Kansas Legislators To Start School Funding Work Before Session

By Oct 16, 2017
Kansas News Service/File photo

The top Democrats in the Kansas Legislature are calling on Senate President Susan Wagle not to wait until January to start work on fulfilling a Kansas Supreme Court order to fix funding for public schools.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, of Topeka, and his counterpart in the House, Jim Ward of Wichita, wrote a letter to Wagle, who heads the Legislative Coordinating Council, seeking an interim bipartisan panel of House and Senate members.

5 Reasons The Kansas Supreme Court Found The State’s School Funding Unconstitutional

By Oct 9, 2017
Orlin Wagner / AP

Last week the state lost again at the Kansas Supreme Court, which unanimously ruled that Kansas is underfunding its public schools, with repercussions for academically struggling children across the state — and especially for students and taxpayers who live in resource-poor school districts. 