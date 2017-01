Sunday, January 15

Sunday on Soulsations Gospel singers Darwin Hobbs and Karen Clark Sheard sing a tribute song to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It's featured on the HBO movie soundtrack Boycott. The slain civil rights leader would have been 88 today, January 15th. We’ll also feature the sounds of Honey In The Rock, The Isley Brothers and The Staple Singers. Find out more about MLK events this holiday weekend at kmuw.org.