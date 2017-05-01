Trips To Morocco, Togo & India + New Month/New Music New Releases Time

Monday, May 1

Global Village goes to Togo for music that rarely gets attention in world music releases. But a few compilations, including the recent Togo Soul 70 that is devoted entirely to music from that West African country, offer a glimpse into the lively sounds from there. Also featured this time, Haitian star Coupe Cloue, the legendary Congolese rumba band L’Orchestra Afrisa International – back with its first new album in two decades, Spanish Afrobeat group Ogun Afrobeat, and the newly reissued compilation Foundation Ska featuring classic tracks from the Skatalites.

Tuesday, May 2

Global Village pays a visit to Morocco, with music from the traditional to the contemporary. Among the highlights are selections from Aziz Sahmaoui, Titi Robin with Medhi Nassouli, Hassan Hakmoun, and two jazz artists inspired by Moroccan Gnawa music, Randy Weston and Archie Shepp.

Wednesday, May 3

Global Village highlights some contemporary artists and recordings from the Italian neo-folk revival – from the 50th anniversary recording of Bella Ciao, the theatrical production that kicked off the revival, to more recent work from Vesevo, Officina Zoe, Filippo Gambetta, and Kalascima, and some fusions of Italian folk and other influences from Migala, and the Taranta Nera project.

Thursday, May 4

Global Village highlights some contemporary sounds from Indian musicians or inspired by Indian music. We begin (as all endeavors should) with a salute to Ganesh from TriBeCaStan, and continue with the Indian-inspired Subcontinental Drift album from Canada’s Sultans of String, acclaimed sarod player and composer Amjad Ali Khan, contemporary singer Manek-E and a collaboration between Indian sitarist Shujaat Husain Khan and Iranian singer Katayoun Goudarzi.

Friday, May 5

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of new world music releases, and among the highlights this time:

The first new album in over ten years from Cuban acapella group Vocal Sampling

The first album of original material in eight year from Forro in the Dark

Germany’s Quadro Nuevo teaming up with Egyptian musicians, Cairo Steps, for a trip on a Flying Carpet

Tunisian brothers Amine and Hamza

A live set from new-flamenco trio Jerez Texas

Indian fusion from Canada’s Rakkatak

And Afro-Tarab keyboardist (including quarter tone keyboard) Tarek Yamani.