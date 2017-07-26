Trump Says Transgender People Can't Serve In Military

President Donald Trump has announced that the government will not allow transgender people to serve in the U.S. military.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, he wrote:

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow ... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming ... victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you"

It's not immediately clear how Trump intends to carry out this ban. Transgender people already serve in the military.

