Two Kansas Hospitals Make Prestigious List

Two Kansas hospitals earned spots on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” list.

U.S. News ranked The University of Kansas Hospital best in the state and Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka second best.

Bob Page, president and CEO of KU Hospital, says the ranking is a tribute to KU’s consistency.

“This is once again a testament to our ability to not be the one-hit wonder, but rather be the organization that year in, year out, is very consistent with its performance,” Page says.

It’s the sixth consecutive year that U.S. News has listed KU Hospital as the best hospital in Kansas.