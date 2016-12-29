Uber Offering Free Rides Through Partnership With WPD

A partnership between the ride-sharing service Uber and the Wichita Police Department is offering first-time Uber users a free ride or discount of up to $20 through New Year's Eve. The promotion began on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the goal of reducing the number of holiday DUIs.

Officer Paul Cruz said the WPD decided to take a preventative approach to DUI enforcement this year in lieu of the more traditional drunk driving patrols the department usually runs during the holidays.

"Part of that is because we realize it's important to keep all of our citizens safe," Cruz said during a WPD briefing Tuesday. "And at the same time, we want to be able to look at it from a different perspective, change it up a little bit."

First-time Uber users can sign up here, or through the service's app using the promo code wpd16.

