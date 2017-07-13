U.S House Committee Discusses Kansas-Style Tax Cut

By 37 seconds ago
  • nostri-imago / Flickr / Creative Commons

A subcommittee in the U.S. House of Representatives was discussing tax reform on Thursday, and they’re considering some of the same types of tax policies that Kansas recently overturned. Kansas came up multiple times in the discussion.

The plan in the subcommittee would cut tax rates and cut taxes on some business income, known as pass-through income. The goal is economic growth and specifically boosting small business.

California Democrat Mike Thompson noted the similarities to Kansas policies that were repealed.

“They found out that this did take money away from all the things, all the services that government provides,” Thompson said.

South Dakota Republican Kristi Noem pushed back, saying the Kansas example shouldn’t cause them to condemn that type of tax cut.

“That was a little bit more complicated than just tax policy that hit that state, and history would show that doesn’t prove true in other situations in other states,” Noem said.

None of the Kansas delegation serves on the subcommittee that discussed the tax ideas.

Tags: 
Kansas tax plan
Kansas News Service

Related Content

What Do You Need To Do In Response To The Kansas Tax Increases?

By Jun 30, 2017
Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Taxes in Kansas will be climbing over the weekend because a tax increase approved by lawmakers is taking effect. The new law will raise income tax rates and reinstate income taxes for thousands of business owners.

“We’re encouraging everybody to just think about it,” said Kansas Revenue Secretary Sam Williams.

For wage-earning employees, Williams recommends studying paychecks in July to make sure the income tax withholding has been increased.

Fact Check: Delving Into Brownback’s Defense Of Tax Cuts

By Jun 11, 2017
Kansas News Service/File photo

Gov. Sam Brownback defended his signature tax cuts last week after lawmakers overrode his veto of a bill repealing them, but he may have exaggerated their impact.